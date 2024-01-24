Christian Falk reacts to rumours Liverpool are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich this summer

Liverpool often have a certain age profile in mind when shopping for new players in any given window.

That said, the Reds’ recruitment team could be about to engage in another exception this summer following Christian Falk’s latest tweet update.

The BILD reporter confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s men and Manchester City ‘are interested’ in Bayern Munich man Joshua Kimmich for the summer.

True✅ Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Joshua Kimmich @FCBayern (28, contract til 2025) for Summer #EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 24, 2024

The 28-year-old’s contract is due to expire in 2025 and the holding midfielder has endured a somewhat difficult relationship with Thomas Tuchel in recent times.

READ MORE: How many games Salah & Endo will now miss after Lijnders promise made

READ MORE: Club now officially confirms transfer with Liverpool is complete

A worthwhile signing?

We were hoping we’d sign a reliable statesman in Thiago Alcantara when we snapped up the Spaniard from Munich back in 2020.

However, whilst we’ve most certainly been dazzled and bamboozled on occasion by the former Barcelona ace’s quality and class, injuries have meant we’ve perhaps not realised the full benefit of his talents.

Replacing his experience in the squad with that on offer from Kimmich, a footballer likewise well-versed in playing ‘the pass before the pass’, in that sense, may be an argument our recruitment team find persuasive.

Adding further depth to the right-back and holding midfield positions too simply can’t hurt.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!