Liverpool recruitment already has first signing in mind for next manager; Klopp leaving changes nothing

Liverpool’s recruitment team may have already identified the next ideal senior signing for the side this summer.

It has been reported that Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure won’t change the club’s interest in attempting to land Joshua Kimmich.

The Bayern Munich ace’s future remains uncertain in Germany amid differences with current head coach Thomas Tuchel – chiefly over his positioning.

“As is well known, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich in Liverpool,” Christian Falk told BILD. “So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career.”

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, one might expect there to be some pretty significant interest in the former Stuttgart employee.

At odds with our preferred age profile?

At 29 years of age, there’s no question that Kimmich wouldn’t fit neatly into the average age profile favoured.

That said, as former teammate Thiago Alcantara proves, exceptions are made when exceptional talent becomes available.

Whether a new boss would be prepared to juggle the conundrum of the Bayern ace competing with Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo for the No.6 role remains to be seen.

We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it!

