(Video) Michail Antonio completely overlooks one Liverpool player in mentioning Klopp ‘headache’

Michail Antonio seemed to be a peculiar punditry choice by Sky Sports for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Fulham on Wednesday night, given his multiple public barbs about the Reds this season.

The West Ham forward is on record as saying that he doesn’t want Jurgen Klopp’s side to win the Premier League, and one discussion in studio after the match won’t have done much to endear himself to Kopites either.

When asked to predict who could be LFC’s starting front three for the final against Chelsea next month, the 33-year-old replied: “It could be [Diogo] Jota. Jota gets goals. To be honest he [Klopp] has a very good problem because he has Jota, [Darwin] Nunez, [Cody] Gakpo and [Mo] Salah but Salah is already in there.

“He has three people to take the other two [positions]. It is a very good problem to have but it is a headache.”

Antonio seemed completely oblivious to the presence of Luis Diaz, an oversight made especially puzzling by the fact that the Colombian scored in the game on which the West Ham player was offering analysis.

It was probably nothing more than a momentary blank from the Jamaica international, whose point about Klopp having a pleasant selection headache for the Carabao Cup final is true, assuming the manager can choose from the full quotient.

All going well, Salah might just about be back from injury for the Wembley date on 25 February. If so, he’ll surely start, and you’d have faith in any two of the other four to get the nod as well.

