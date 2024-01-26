(Video) ‘Where they belong’ – Erik ten Hag issues classy response to news of Klopp’s departure

Erik ten Hag put the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry to one side with a classy response to this morning’s bombshell news that Jurgen Klopp is to leave Anfield at the end of this season.

The German openly admitted to Reds fans that he is ‘running out of energy’, hence his decision to call time on his spell in the dugout, which began way back in October 2015.

Speaking to the press on Friday afternoon, the United manager said of his Merseyside counterpart’s departure: “It’s not good for the Premier League. He has made an era there. He built the club. He brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that. He has done an amazing job at Liverpool.”

Ten Hag felt the full force of a rampant Klopp side last year when Liverpool dismantled United 7-0 at Anfield, and the Dutchman is well aware of how much the 56-year-old has elevated the Reds’ status over the past eight-and-a-bit years.

While it may be commonplace for managers to publicly stick up for one another, the tone of the Old Trafford manager’s comments suggests that he holds the German in extremely high regard.

One might wonder whether some of the 53-year-old’s predecessors would’ve issued such a respectful appraisal of the man in the hotseat at their biggest rivals.

You can view Ten Hag’s comments below, via @SkySportsNews on X (formerly Twitter):