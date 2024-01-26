(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s emotional message to Liverpool fans after bombshell exit announcement

Jurgen Klopp has announced in an emotional video message to Liverpool fans the reasons behind his decision to step down as the club’s manager at the end of the season.

On Friday morning, Reds everywhere were hit with the bombshell news of the 56-year-old’s intentions to depart Anfield in the summer, despite him having a contract which runs to 2026.

In a two-minute video to the club’s supporters, the German said: “I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it, or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club. I love everything about the city. I love everything about our supporters. I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything.

“That I still take this decision, it shows you that I’m convinced it’s the one I have to take. It is that I am running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I think I know it already for longer that I will have to announce that at one point.

“I’m absolutely fine now, but I also know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After all the years we had together and all the time we spent together, and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you, and the least I owe you is the truth. And that’s the truth.”

Klopp’s words were laced with emotion, with lengthy pauses as he tried to get the words out, and it’s clear that the decision for him to walk away is an incredibly difficult one.

He’s given everything and more to the job ever since he came into the club in October 2015, delivering the greatest moments of many Liverpool fans’ lives, and it’s evident that he feels that he’s nothing left to give once the current season ends.

Jurgen, here’s our truth to you: we love you, we love everything about you, and we thank you so much for everything you’ve given to us over the past eight-and-a-bit years.

You can view Klopp’s video message below (if you can handle it), via @LFC on X: