Diaz benched, McConnell starts among 5 changes by Klopp – Liverpool team news v Norwich confirmed

Liverpool are in action this afternoon for the first time since the bombshell news on Friday that Jurgen Klopp is to leave at the end of this season.

The FA Cup final on 25 May will be his last game if the Reds make it that far, and the next step towards a potential Wembley send-off could be taken against Norwich City in the fourth round today.

The 56-year-old pits his wits against close friend David Wagner, who was the best man at the German’s wedding in 2005, although their personal ties will be set aside for a couple of hours at Anfield.

Liverpool team news v Norwich

Klopp has made five changes in personnel from the team which started the Carabao Cup clash away to Fulham in midweek.

Alisson Becker returns in goal, having been rested at Craven Cottage, while Ibrahima Konate comes in at centre-back to give Virgil van Dijk a breather in an otherwise unchanged back four.

There’s a first-ever senior Liverpool start for James McConnell in midfield, with Curtis Jones coming back into the side. Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place from Wednesday night.

There’s one personnel change in attack, with Diogo Jota restored to the starting line-up and Luis Diaz having to be content with a place among the substitutes despite scoring against Fulham.

Speaking of the bench, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold both return to the matchday squad following their recent injury absences.

You can see the Liverpool team in full below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):