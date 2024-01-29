‘Unbelievable’: Jarell Quansah blown away by incredible teenage player Liverpool have

Jarell Quansah has lauded James McConnell’s quality after posting an impressive full debut for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old admitted he was almost surprised by the ‘unbelievable’ things his 19-year-old teammate accomplished during a 5-2 win over Norwich in the FA Cup.

“Seeing Macca get his first start after really excelling in pre-season really well and playing that No.6 role, which is new to him, to be fair, but to have him playing in front of me he was calm,” the Academy graduate told liverpoolfc.com. “I was almost telling him at times to keep it simple but he was doing stuff and I was like wow! He did some unbelievable stuff, including the assist, so I’m happy for him as well.”

The teenager registered an assist in the fourth round of the competition, with the Reds securing a fifth round meeting with either Watford or Southampton.

Liverpool have a multitude of exciting young talents

It’s a huge shame that McConnell (and many other starlets) won’t benefit from Jurgen Klopp’s leadership beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

We completely respect the 56-year-old’s decision, of course, and we truly wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Ultimately, we’re still extremely excited to see where the young midfielder’s talent takes him and hope he’s well looked after by whoever takes over the reins at Anfield.

Boy oh boy do we have some remarkable talents coming through the ranks – and that’s thanks in large part to the incredible work being done at the Academy.

