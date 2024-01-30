‘Hasn’t got the experience’ – Ferdinand says LFC should be cautious about naming 42-y/o as Klopp’s successor

Rio Ferdinand has explained why Liverpool should be cautious about appointing Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at the end of the season.

The German tactician is leaving the Anfield-based outfit in the summer after just shy of nine years on Merseyside and there’s already rumours about who could replace the 56-year-old.

Alonso emerged as the bookies favourite following the shock announcement on Friday but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes it’s somewhat of a ‘risk’ to appoint the Spaniard considering he’s only been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room): “If they announce quick, or before the end of the season, that Xabi Alonso is coming, and he’s just off the back of winning the German league with Leverkusen, unbeaten… whew.

“Whether he wins it or not though, Xabi Alonso, in this season, has done something that nobody has ever done in Germany halfway through.”

He added: “He plays good football. Xabi Alonso because of the whole history, he’s played for the club, they love him there, the brand of football he’s playing. He’s only been in it a little while, which is the risk, he hasn’t got the experience.”

Alonso is doing a terrific job in Germany with his side currently two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Our former No. 14 was asked about the Liverpool job a few hours after news broke of Klopp’s impending departure but the 42-year-old refused to give a straight answer about whether he’s interested in the job.

He knows the club very well and is adored by Kopites which gives him an advantage over any other potential candidates for the job but it’s still early doors in his managerial career and he may not yet be ready to move away from Leverkusen.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have rushed into jobs in the Premier League in recent years and have struggled.

It remains to be seen who will replace the former Borussia Dortmund in the summer – let’s just enjoy the final few months with him in charge as we aim to pick up a maximum of four trophies.

