‘Would like to see’ – Gary Neville shows his true colours with latest PL title race comments

Gary Neville has shown his true colours with his latest comments regarding the Premier League title race.

Liverpool currently top the table on 54 points with both Manchester City and Arsenal just two points further back in second and third place respectively.

City do have a game in hand on both of their closest rivals and it’s the Sky Blues who Neville believes will win their fourth successive title this term – despite admitting he ‘would like to see’ Arsenal give Pep Guardiola’s side a run for their money.

The former Manchester United defender also claimed he doesn’t want Liverpool to win their 20th league title for ‘obvious reasons’.

He said on the Gary Neville Podcast (via Liverpool ECHO): “I had Arsenal as champions at the start of the season and not many did, but I still think City at this moment in time look ominous. But Arsenal, I want Arsenal to do it, for obvious reasons, I don’t want Liverpool to win it.

READ MORE: ‘Wenger never…’ – Graeme Souness argues Jurgen Klopp is more of a legend than Arsene Wenger

“As much as it would be a fairytale for Jurgen Klopp and what that would mean for Liverpool and him, I just think what Arsenal did last season when they sort of crumbled at the end – I would like to see them start the season slowly and be a bit scruffy and be amongst it, but then really hit their form in the final third in the final furlong – that is when you need it.”

We do appear all set for a proper title race this term.

Guardiola’s side have dominated the Premier League in recent years with Jurgen Klopp the only manager other than the Spaniard to win the English top-flight since Chelsea were crowned champions under Antonio Conte at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Arsenal are looking good as well at the moment and followed up their 3-1 victory over us last weekend with a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday.

There’s still a long way to go, however, and all sides are going to need some luck with injuries as they aim to be crowned champions.

#Ep100 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️