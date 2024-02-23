(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher makes ‘strange’ Jurgen Klopp admission ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted it will be ‘strange’ to not have Jurgen Klopp as his manager next season.

The German tactician will be vacating his role at the end of the current campaign – bringing an end to a successful nine year spell on Merseyside.

It was Klopp who handed our No.62 his Reds debut back in 2019 and has called upon the Irishman on numerous occasions down the years despite Alisson Becker being his preferred number one.

Kelleher was in between the sticks when we defeated Chelsea in the League Cup final two years ago and he will be looking to pick up his second League Cup winners medal this weekend in a repeat of that same fixture at Wembley.

The 25-year-old heaped huge praise on the former Borussia Dortmund boss while explaining the boss ‘makes things simple’ for his players enabling them to perform at their best on the pitch.

Let’s hope the lads can put in a proper performance at the national stadium on Sunday to win us our first trophy of the season.

Check the Ireland international speaking below via @SkySportsPL on X:

"He's been brilliant for bringing young lads through and giving them a chance to grow" Caoimhin Kelleher on what Jurgen Klopp has done for Liverpool's Academy 🔴✨ pic.twitter.com/7fvdibuOc1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2024

