(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe viral Darwin Nunez clip after Carabao Cup win

Darwin Nunez was not deemed fit enough to play any part in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

The Uruguayan can’t have been far off from being given the all-clear by the club’s medical team, however, given his post-match antics.

In one viral clip that has since surfaced online, our mad No.9 was spotted clearing the hoardings on his way to joining the celebrations on the pitch.

We’ll be seeing you back against Southampton then, Darwin?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @joyibou: