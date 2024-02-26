(Video) Watch what happens to Moises Caicedo after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win confirmed

“Stare of the vanquished,” were the poetic words selected by Peter Drury on Sky Sports commentary to describe Mauricio Pochettino’s defeated Chelsea horde.

Moises Caicedo certainly looked like a man defeated after Liverpool secured a historic victory in extra time to lift their 10th League Cup.

It was quite the sight to see when another former Reds target in Romeo Lavia – who also rejected a switch to Anfield in favour of the supposed riches of London – consoled his fellow summer arrival after the whistle.

A penny for your thoughts, Moises? A penny for yours, Romeo?

You can catch the imagery and pictures below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @BarLFC):

