Liverpool in talks over behind-the-scenes mega deal that will net them millions

Liverpool are understood to be pleased with their current rate of commercial growth, especially with the impact of their relationship with American sportswear outfit Nike.

This is such to an extent that talks are understood to be ‘underway’ over the prospect of extending their sponsorship beyond the current expiry date in 2025, according to James Pearce at The Athletic.

Likewise, there are talks with insurance giant AXA (who currently have naming rights to the training centres) over a potential renewal.

Both deals, one might imagine, are sure to help the club achieve its goals of competing with both Manchester clubs on the commercial front.

Liverpool playing catch-up… but are catching up

Manchester City’s current annual commercial revenue of £341m leads the way ahead of the Red Devils (£303m) and ourselves (£272m).

Judging by the rise in partnerships with blue-chip outfits – including Peleton and Google Pixel – however, it’s fair to say the club’s commercial team is making significant headway in closing the gap.

The club have most recently made efforts to utilise its influential sporting partnership with FSG investor and NBA legend LeBron James with a fresh collection to catch the eyes of the North American market.

It’s undoubtedly a shrewd move, even if there are concerns over the pricing.

With such avenues being explored by the club’s ownership to raise revenue, however, it’ll be exciting to see how the strategy pays off in the long run.

