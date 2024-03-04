‘Shocked us’: Gary Neville weighs in with Liverpool warning ahead of crunch Man City title clash

Gary Neville has warned Liverpool that they’ll need to prevent Manchester City from securing an away victory at Anfield to keep in the title race.

The Sky Blues find themselves on something of a high in 2024 having won every league game since the turn of the year barring a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

“I genuinely think Liverpool and Arsenal have to think that they’re going to beat Manchester City,” the former Manchester United star spoke on Sky Sports.

“I think they have to think that way to create this monumental shift in belief that City have that they’re going to win the league, that this is their time of year, that they’re experienced, that they’ve won three on the bounce.

“I always think when we lost titles, whether it be Chelsea with [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Sylvain] Wiltord scoring at Old Trafford or [Marc] Overmars scoring at Old Trafford – the team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won.

“The team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won. They didn’t just come to Old Trafford and draw and get a point and think they did okay – they came and shocked us.

“That’s what Liverpool and Arsenal are going to have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team, because they’ll be thinking it’s ominous at this moment in time.”

The Merseysiders are enjoying an equally impressive record despite their struggles with injury having won every game in 2024 bar a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Jurgen Klopp’s side top the table by a point ahead of a crunch meeting with the incumbent champions on Sunday.

City have belief, but so do Liverpool

Whilst commentators’ jaws are dropping at the indomitability of Manchester City, let’s take a quick moment to examine Liverpool’s state of mind.

Despite having missed the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson Becker and Alisson Becker in recent weeks, results haven’t suffered.

It’s been a rather typical showing, if anything, from a Klopp team.

Youngsters, including the likes of Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark, have stepped in more than admirably.

The good news is we’ll also have some key starters back in time for our hosting of Manchester City this weekend.

We wouldn’t back Liverpool to simply roll over for Pep Guardiola.

