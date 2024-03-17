Bobby Clark’s brother shuts down transfer report with savage three-word tweet

Bobby Clark’s brother has emphatically dismissed a report speculating over the Liverpool midfielder’s future in a succinct and savage tweet.

One outlet ran a story with the headline that the 19-year-old ‘could leave’ Anfield, in the wake of his father Lee saying that his ‘ultimate wish’ would be to see the teenager follow in his footsteps by playing for Newcastle.

After the link to that article was shared on X, Jak Clark reposted it with a damning three-word dismissal of the reports in question, saying: ‘Don’t bother clicking!’

It’d be most understandable if Bobby Clark does wish to emulate his father by playing for Newcastle later in his career, but having turned 19 just last month, there’s still ample time for the youngster to tick that box at some point.

His euphoric reaction to scoring his first Liverpool goal in the 6-1 demolition of Sparta Prague on Thursday night shows that he adores playing for the Reds, and he hasn’t been found wanting for first-team opportunities this season, with 11 appearances under Jurgen Klopp since the campaign started.

The manner of his performances would suggest that the German’s successor will continue to show faith in the teenager, who’s taken the step up from youth level in his stride.

Don’t worry, folks – Bobby isn’t leaving Anfield any time soon!

