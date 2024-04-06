(Photo) Liverpool fans may see phenomenal injured player back in training soon after latest snaps

Thiago Alcantara’s return to the training pitch may come sooner than we initially expected.

The Spanish international has been sidelined for much of the 2023/24 campaign, sustaining a fresh muscle issue in a brief cameo against Arsenal back in February.

If his latest snaps on Instagram are any indication, however, we’ll hopefully be treated to the sight of the technical wizard back on the Anfield turf before the season is out.

What an addition he would be amid our title charge!

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Thiago’s official Instagram account: