Alejandro Garnacho’s brother revels in Liverpool’s European misery with X-rated social media post

The younger brother of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been revelling in Liverpool’s Europa League hammering by Atalanta on Thursday night.

The Reds’ hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp a victorious send-off in Dublin on 22 May have all but evaporated after a 0-3 defeat at home to the Serie A outfit, and the Argentina international’s sibling couldn’t wait to troll Jamie Carragher.

Immediately after the full-time whistle at Anfield last night, Roberto Garnacho took to X with a rather crude post which read ‘@Carra23 your team is absolutely dogs**t’.

We’re sure that young Garnacho wasn’t the only person with United loyalties who lapped up Liverpool’s defeat last night, even though it’s lessened the probability of Erik ten Hag’s team salvaging a Champions League berth for next season due to its negative impact on England’s European coefficient.

Roberto was within his rights to enjoy some banter over the result, wheras professional obligations would’ve prevented the Red Devils winger from doing so, although why he felt a need to tag Carragher in his tweet is beyond us.

LFC may have been terrible against Atalanta but this seems like a good time to send out a reminder that only goal difference is keeping us off the top of the Premier League, whereas United are sixth and a whole 22 points behind us.

Not to mention that they didn’t do England’s coefficient much good by checking out of continental action entirely when finishing bottom of a far from world-beating Champions League group earlier this season.

That might be something to ponder, even though we must state that Roberto Garnacho’s tweet was sent in jest and cannot be interpreted as an invitation to respond with personal abuse.

You can see the social media post below, via @garna1k on X (formerly Twitter):