(Video) Incredible Alisson reflexes spare Liverpool from falling behind against Bournemouth

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Not for the first time, Liverpool have been indebted to Alisson Becker this afternoon.

The Reds’ number 1 came back into the starting XI for the Premier League trip to Bournemouth after sitting out the Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, in which his replacement Giorgi Mamardashvili made some tremendous saves of his own.

The first half at the Vitality Stadium was rather sedate for the most part, with only a few seconds of stoppage time played, although there was one odd moment when Milos Kerkez accidentally challenged Florian Wirtz to leave the German temporarily hobbling.

Alisson produces outstanding reaction save

A couple of minutes before that peculiar incident, Bournemouth almost took the lead that their play up to that point would’ve merited.

A low ball across the penalty box from Marcus Tavernier was met by Evanilson, who cheekily flicked it towards the Liverpool goalmouth.

The ball looked set to cross the line until Alisson, who saw it late, somehow managed to react with an incredible reflex save to turn it behind for a corner kick.

Alisson is still a world-class operator for Liverpool

The Brazil goalkeeper has unquestionably been one of the world’s best players in his position over the past decade – some may argue he’s been the best – and he proved his worth to Liverpool once again with that outstanding save to deny Evanilson.

It was a crucial intervention to prevent the Reds from falling behind at a venue where they lost last season, and given how the remainder of the first half transpired, we’d suggest that an equaliser prior to the interval would’ve been unlikely.

Alisson had reportedly been a transfer target for Juventus during the summer, and it’s much to our relief that those rumours ultimately came to nothing.

The 33-year-old is coming into the final nine months of his current contract at Anfield, and if he continues to produce the kind of excellence that we saw from him in the first half today, an extension to his deal would seem a no-brainer.

Thank goodness we still have the brilliant Brazilian to call upon as our last line of defence!

You can see Alisson’s save from Evanilson below, taken from USA Network’s match coverage and shared via @WorldCupReplays on X: