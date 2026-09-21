£50m release clause: Liverpool have received glowing reports on South American defender

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Liverpool are understood to have received glowing reports on a LaLiga defender who has a £50m release clause in his contract.

The Reds have made two additions to their backline since the end of last season, with Jeremy Jacquet signed from Rennes and Ronald Araujo joining on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Both players have begun the campaign impressively, with the Frenchman widely lauded for an ‘outstanding’ performance against Bournemouth on Sunday, although FSG might yet be in the market for further defensive recruits in 2027.

Liverpool receive glowing reports on Jon Aramburu

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have ‘carried out checks’ on Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu, with reports on the player said to have been ‘hugely positive’.

Recruitment chiefs have apparently been impressed by the 24-year-old’s profile, in partcular his defensive ability and his positional versatility. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Everton and Fulham are all believed to be eyeing the Venezuelan as well.

The defender has a release clause of around £50m in his contract with La Real, which runs to the summer of 2030.

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Could Aramburu be a worthy transfer target for Liverpool?

Right-back has been a problematic position for Liverpool in recent months, with Jeremie Frimpong’s performances tending to be erratic and Conor Bradley out injured since January and not due to return any time soon.

Thankfully, Araujo’s superb displays have eased concerns in that area of the pitch, and there may yet be scope to try and negotiate a permanent transfer with Barcelona.

If that doesn’t materialise, Aramburu could be an intriguing option to consider for the Reds, with his performance metrics from last season (via Fotmob) suggesting that he’s a more defensively minded full-back than Frimpong or Milos Kerkez.

2025/26 LaLiga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Defensive contributions 8.29 94th (top 6%) Tackles 3.4 90th Interceptions 1.52 90th Duels won 6.77 88th % of duels won 56.5% 78th Aerial duels won 1.62 90th % of aerial duels won 71.4% 93rd

A scout report from Total Football Analysis highlighted his strong defensive awareness and ‘superlative’ mental fortitude, along with an excellent reading of the game and his ‘powerful acceleration’ whenever he does burst forward.

Liverpool have plenty of previous when it comes to meeting release clauses for new recruits, with Victor Munoz being one such example over the summer, and the Real Sociedad defender could well fall into the same category.

FSG will likely put a pin in this one and see how the Reds’ current defence performs throughout the season, but Aramburu is certainly worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.