Report: What Liverpool plan to do with Giovanni Leoni 12 months on from devastating ACL rupture

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Tomorrow marks one year to the day since Giovanni Leoni suffered a devastating ACL injury on his senior debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.

The Italian defender hasn’t played since that night at Anfield 12 months ago, and it’s been a long road to recovery for the 19-year-old, who said in early August that he could finally see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele recently indicated that the teenager is ‘stepping up his recovery’, describing it as a ‘small step’ in the right direction but not specifying any timeframe for a hopeful return date.

Liverpool will take patient approach with Leoni

On Tuesday morning, Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider that Liverpool won’t rush Leoni back from injury or take any unnecessary risks with him after being sidelined for a whole year.

With the Reds well-stocked in the centre-back department at present after Joe Gomez’s return to action, Andoni Iraola has the luxury of being able to ease the Italian youngster back into the fold, so long as no further injuries strike in that area of the pitch.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool right to take it slowly with Leoni