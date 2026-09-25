Manchester United set to officially confirm rare Liverpool transfer blow

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Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe fist pumps in celebration in front of Liverpool club crest.
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to confirm the signing of Isaac Konde from Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Friday morning.

Not often we see a Liverpool player willingly go to Man Utd

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It has to be said it’s becoming an increasingly rare occurrence that a Liverpool Academy star is willing to make the switch to a rival – never mind Manchester United.

We’ve seen the likes of Rio Ngumoha trade life at Cobham for the AXA training centre (much to the fury of Chelsea decision-makers) and Joshua Abe resist the lure of the big bucks from the likes of Manchester City to stay on Merseyside.

Yet, now, it seems Konde feels his future would be better served making the sidestep (or drop, one might say) to the Red Devils.

Liverpool, it’s understood, are expecting to receive compensation of some kind for the 16-year-old winger.

Why is Isaac Konde leaving LFC?

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola claps his hands next to a camera rig.
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s an excellent question. While Liverpool did stutter significantly last term (albeit still landing a Champions League spot owing to the Premier League’s positive European coefficient score), the Merseyside giants have been considerably, and objectively, better run than their arch rivals for well over a decade now.

More to the point, they’ve won two league titles and a Champions League trophy, among other cups, since United last lifted the Premier League in 2013. It’s not even a debate anymore as to which is the more relevant, successful club out of the two outfits in this modern era.  At least in our minds!

In terms of why Konde would agree a switch to Manchester… well, we have to point to the Red Devils’ recent aggressive pursuit of young talent, which has also supplied them with Cassim and David Eze from Manchester City. With senior recruitment struggling to hit the spot, it seems that Michael Carrick’s side is putting its faith in high-potential youth stars with a perceived smaller leap to make to the first team.

On this note, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest Isaac Konde has been assured that first-team football will come his way far sooner than it will at Liverpool.

It’s a shame, as it seems we’re going to lose a young footballer with a lot of potential, and, critically, a young footballer we’ve presumably put a lot of time into in terms of proper talent identification.

But that’s just the reality of recruitment; you win some and you lose some.

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