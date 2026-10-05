‘I feel like…’ – Virgil van Dijk drops Euro 2028 hint after landmark 100th cap for Netherlands

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has indicated that he intends to keep going with his national team until the European Championship in two years’ time.

The Liverpool captain earned his 100th cap for Netherlands in their 2-1 defeat of Serbia in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night, becoming just the 11th man in history to reach a century of Oranje appearances.

The 35-year-old has his eyes set on playing in a fourth major tournament for his country in the summer after next, with the final of Euro 2028 taking place one day after his 37th birthday.

Van Dijk determined to keep going for Netherlands

Speaking after his 100th national team outing, Van Dijk hinted that he’s keen to continue playing for Netherlands under the reign of new head coach Xavi, so long as he feels that his body is up to it.

The Liverpool skipper said (via NOS): “For me, it won’t stop at 100. I am not someone who looks too far ahead. You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything you can to be there every time. I feel like I’m in good form right now, so I just have to push through.