‘I feel like…’ – Virgil van Dijk drops Euro 2028 hint after landmark 100th cap for Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk has indicated that he intends to keep going with his national team until the European Championship in two years’ time.
The Liverpool captain earned his 100th cap for Netherlands in their 2-1 defeat of Serbia in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night, becoming just the 11th man in history to reach a century of Oranje appearances.
The 35-year-old has his eyes set on playing in a fourth major tournament for his country in the summer after next, with the final of Euro 2028 taking place one day after his 37th birthday.
Van Dijk determined to keep going for Netherlands
Speaking after his 100th national team outing, Van Dijk hinted that he’s keen to continue playing for Netherlands under the reign of new head coach Xavi, so long as he feels that his body is up to it.
The Liverpool skipper said (via NOS): “For me, it won’t stop at 100. I am not someone who looks too far ahead. You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything you can to be there every time. I feel like I’m in good form right now, so I just have to push through.
“Playing football is the best thing there is. I certainly understand that people look at age in our sport. If things are going well, they say: ‘Oh, that’s good for your age.’ Otherwise, you’re an old man. I just have to make sure I perform as well as possible for the team, on and off the pitch.”
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Van Dijk is an absolute machine
There are few players at the highest level of world football with a durability to match Van Dijk’s, especially at his age.
Since August 2025, the defender has racked up more than 7,000 minutes of football for club and country, playing every single minute in the Premier League for Liverpool last season.
Minutes played by Virgil van Dijk since August 2025
|Liverpool in 2025/26
|4,941
|Netherlands since September 2025
|1,560
|Liverpool in 2026/27
|540
|TOTAL
|7,041
Reds fans will obviously be hoping that the veteran centre-back’s body can continue to stand up to the dual commitments for two more years if he’s indeed targeting participation at Euro 2028, should his nation qualify.
Thankfully, Van Dijk is a machine when it comes to his availability. In the five years since returning from the cruciate ligament injury which ruined his 2020/21 season, he’s missed just a dozen games through injury or illness, proving to be hugely reliable in terms of his fitness.
If the 35-year-old feels that he’s capable of representing both club and country through to Euro 2028, more power to him. Both Liverpool and Netherlands will miss him immensely whenever he finishes with those respective teams (even if some Dutch reporters mightn’t).
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