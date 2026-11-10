‘I want to…’ – Virgil van Dijk issues Liverpool contract hint as mega decision awaits

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has spoken about his long-term future at Liverpool, where he now has less than eight months remaining on his current contract.

Having penned a two-year extension in April 2025, the club captain is once again approaching a major crossroads in his illustrious career as the clock ticks towards the juncture at which a decision will have to be made.

Fellow stalwart Alisson Becker has voiced his desire to remain with the Reds beyond next summer, with his agent in ‘preliminary talks‘ over a potential new deal for the goalkeeper, although the Dutch defender has been rather more coy about his own situation.

Van Dijk speaks out about his contract situation

Van Dijk addressed his long-term future when speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

In quotes published by the Liverpool Echo on Tuesday, the 35-year-old said: “I feel good but it’s not about me at the moment. Let’s see. I’m not in any panic whatsoever. I want to keep playing and continue what I’m doing.

“Let’s see what the season brings. I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else. There’s nothing to report at the moment but that doesn’t mean that there’s any stress or anything.”

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Van Dijk giving nothing away just yet

Publicly at least, Van Dijk is giving nothing away about his future, with the Liverpool captain seemingly happy to stay on but also keeping his options open in case a new deal with the Reds can’t be agreed upon.

It’d certainly represent a break from the norm from Anfield chiefs to offer a lucrative contract extension to a player who’s already on £350,000 per week (Capology) and who’ll turn 36 next summer, but we’re not talking about any ordinary footballer here.

The captain is one of the greatest to ever pull on the iconic red shirt, and aside from an uncharacteristic error against Villarreal last month, he’s been imperious alongside Jeremy Jacquet at the heart of our defence this season.

The Frenchman is among several young centre-backs in line to ultimately succeed Van Dijk as our defensive general in the years to come (along with Giovanni Leoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe), but the influence of the experienced Dutchman is still clear.

If the skipper’s preference would be to continue with Liverpool into next season, then hopefully he and the club can reach an agreement which’d keep him at Anfield beyond the end of this campaign.