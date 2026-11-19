(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Virgil van Dijk continues to be a much-discussed talking point going into the winter months.

The legendary Liverpool captain will see his current contract expire next June as things stand, with the Dutchman on track to become a free agent just before his 36th birthday.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey recently claimed that there’s a strong chance of the veteran defender being offered at least a 12-month extension at Anfield, with Andoni Iraola unsurprisingly keen to keep hold of his skipper.

AC Milan ‘sniffing around’ Van Dijk

In his latest Liverpool Confidential feature for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele reported of fervent interest from Serie A in Van Dijk amid ongoing speculation over the centre-back’s future.

The journalist wrote: ‘One source told me this week that AC Milan and other Italian clubs have been sniffing around Van Dijk for some time, with talks ongoing internally at those sides.

‘Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and influential adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic are said to be huge admirers of Van Dijk, who turns 36 next summer.’

While the Rossoneri appear determined to pounce on any uncertainty over Van Dijk’s future, Steele added that the 35-year-old is ‘keen’ to extend his contract at Liverpool.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

No need to panic over Van Dijk’s future just yet

Any reports of interest in the Dutchman from other clubs will naturally trigger a level of concern among Reds supporters, but it’s natural that there’d be a queue of suitors for one of the best defenders of his (perhaps any) generation when he’s seven months away from becoming a free agent.

Until such time that a final decision is communicated by LFC, fans’ nerves will be frayed as to Van Dijk’s future. When we’ve already seen Mo Salah and Andy Robertson depart this year, the loss of another modern-day great in 2027 would represent a further gut punch for Kopites.

However, it’s worth remembering that when the Liverpool captain last penned a new contract in April 2025, he was just over two months away from leaving on a free, so he won’t panic even if there might be considerable gnashing of teeth outside of those involved in negotiations over his future.

James Pearce recently advised Reds supporters not to expect a ‘quick resolution’ over the defender’s situation, so for now, it seems that the best way for Van Dijk to secure a new deal at Anfield is to maintain the strong performance levels he’s shown so far this season.

The noise over his future is sure to continue for the time being, but we remain confident that everything will come together in due course and that our iconic number 4 will continue to grace the famous red shirt in the 2027/28 campaign.