“I’m told…” – Transfer insider says Liverpool stalwart has ‘every chance’ of getting new deal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One transfer insider has talked up the probability of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract at Anfield in the next few months.

The 35-year-old’s current deal with the Reds expires at the end of this season, and he seemed relaxed over his future when discussing the topic with reporters after the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

That update from the skipper comes just as Alisson Becker (whose contract is also due to expire in 2027) voiced his desire to remain on Merseyside beyond then, with the goalkeeper’s agent opening talks over a prospective extension.

Van Dijk has ‘every chance’ of getting a new contract

Speaking on The TEAMtalk podcast, Graeme Bailey claimed that Van Dijk has a strong chance of securing a new contract at Liverpool due to the positive impact that his performances have had on young centre-back partner Jeremy Jacquet.

The reporter said of the Dutchman: “Obviously he’s out of contract in the summer. He’s gonna be another year older as well. He signed a huge contract back in 2025.

“Everyone thought this might be his final farewell tour, but he’s actually had a very good season. It’s part of the reason why we’re seeing Jeremy Jacquet playing ever so well. You’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni there as well, the young Italian central defender.

“From what I’m hearing, Andoni Iraola really wants to keep [Van Dijk] around. Captain figure – it’s like having a coach on the pitch. He’s not missing any games; he’s playing really well.

“I’m told there’s every chance he gets another 12 months at least. It doesn’t stop them [from] bringing another centre-half in, but learning from Van Dijk, these youngsters… I’m told Jacquet is learning so much playing next to him.”

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Van Dijk would 100% deserve a new contract

That Bailey spoke of how Jacquet is learning plentifully from Van Dijk speaks volumes for the continued importance of the captain to this Liverpool side.

A number of experienced stalwarts have left over the past couple of years, most notably Mo Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of last season, so the ongoing presence of the Dutchman brings a much-needed sense of stability to a team which has undergone significant transition since the start of 2025.

If the 35-year-old agrees a new deal at Anfield, it won’t be a case of sentimentality clouding the club’s judgement – FSG are notoriously reluctant to hand out lucrative contract extensions to players over 30, so for the skipper to even have a plausible chance of getting one says a lot for the influence that he still exerts on the pitch.

Van Dijk is more than experienced enough to not give anything away publicly unless he’s sure that there are major developments behind the scenes about his future, so it doesn’t surprise us that he’s been coy on the subject.

A decision will need to be reached before the season ends, but considering that he didn’t pen his previous extension until two months from his prior deal expiring, there’s still ample time for the defender to agree new terms with Liverpool and continue his hallowed legacy into the 2027/28 campaign at least.