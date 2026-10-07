Journalist calls for Liverpool star to be handed very special shirt number in ultimate honour

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

One journalist in South America has called for a Liverpool player to be handed a particularly special shirt number in succession to a true legend of the game.

On Tuesday night, Lionel Messi made his 208th and final appearance for Argentina as he brought the curtain down on a 21-year international career by scoring in a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires.

There were emotional scenes after the game as the legendary forward tearfully bowed out of national team duty in style, with teammates and fans giving him a poignant sendoff in appreciation of his remarkable service.

Who will inherit Messi’s number 10 shirt?

TyC Sports reporter Ernesto Provitilo symbolically gave every Argentina player a 10/10 rating on the night of Messi’s farewell, although he reserved one special request for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

He wrote: ‘Just as we mentioned earlier that there were footballers who helped Messi on the national team, it was undoubtedly a reciprocal relationship: MacAllister’s career was certainly enhanced by his close relationship and partnership with Messi on the field.

‘To the point that – and this is just my personal opinion – I think the number 10 jersey should be inherited by the Liverpool player, a key figure in that unforgettable second goal against France in the [2022 World Cup] final.’

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Mac Allister number 10 for club and country? Why not!

Some name-and-number combinations endure for generations – Pele 10, (Cristiano) Ronaldo 7, Gerrard 8, Cruyff 14, and Messi is very much synonymous with the number 10 shirt for Argentina.

For Provitilo to name Mac Allister as the most appropriate successor for that particular jersey is quite the compliment to the Liverpool midfielder, who wears that number for the Reds and has traditionally had the no.20 for his country.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in the early weeks of this season, scoring a couple of terrific goals amid some fine performances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Argentina number 10 shirt would weigh heavily for most players in the wake of Messi’s iconic career, especially forwards with whom comparisons will inevitably be made, but we don’t see the experienced Mac Allister being burdened by it at all (if indeed it’s bestowed to him).

Numbering regulations for international tournaments mean that the shirt number can’t be simply retired, so it’ll be passed onto somebody. What an honour it’d be for the Reds midfielder to assume it from his esteemed compatriot.