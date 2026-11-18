(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A journalist from Argentina has claimed that Liverpool have now entered negotiations with Alexis Mac Allister over a prospective new contract.

The midfielder has just over 18 months remaining on his current deal and has been vociferous about his disappointment at not being offered an extension earlier this year, having seen fellow 2023 arrivals Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai extend their respective terms at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has been in terrific form for the Reds so far this season, to the extent that Troy Deeney even suggested that the performances of the 2022 World Cup winner could give his team ‘a chance’ of being involved in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool open contract talks with Mac Allister

On Tuesday evening, Argentine reporter Cesar Luis Merlo took to X with a significant update on Mac Allister’s situation at Liverpool.

The journalist posted: ‘Liverpool have opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister in an attempt to renew his deal, which expires in June 2028. Over the coming weeks, it will become clearer whether the talks are progressing positively or not.’

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How much might it take to keep Mac Allister at Liverpool?

We’d take these initial reports with a pinch of salt for now until such time that they’re corroborated by top-tier sources closer to home, but if indeed Merlo’s information is accurate, it’s a very positive sign for the Reds.

That Mac Allister was prepared to speak so openly about his frustration at not being offered a new contract until now would seem to indicate that he very much wants to remain at Anfield, and the transformative improvement in his performances from last season to this also supports that theory.

The Argentina midfielder is currently on £180,000 per week at Liverpool, with 10 teammates earning more than him (Capology), so he may expect that to be raised to somewhere near the £25ok-p/w bracket.

With Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker also potentially in line for new deals, though, FSG may be somewhat restricted in how much more they can offer to those players as an incentive to keep them on Merseyside.

Even if contract talks with Mac Allister have indeed commenced, it’ll probably take some time before an agreement is formalised, but at least it seems that the relevant parties are finally in talks over potentially keeping the 27-year-old at Anfield for the long-term.