‘Painful’ – Alexis Mac Allister doesn’t hold back about ‘unpleasant situation’ at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has spoken out about his ‘painful, unpleasant situation’ at Liverpool in terms of not being offered a new contract.

The Argentine caused a stir in September when he said that he was ‘very sad‘ not to have been offered a new deal by the club, having seen fellow 2023 signings Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai both pen contract extensions earlier this year.

The Telegraph’s Dominic King reported last month that Anfield chiefs aren’t in ‘any rush’ to begin talks over a new deal for the Reds’ number 10 (who’s contracted to June 2028), despite his resurgence in form since the start of this season.

Mac Allister speaks out about ‘painful’ contract situation

Appearing on the Los Edul show in his homeland, Mac Allister spoke candidly about Liverpool’s decision not to offer him new terms over the past few months.

The 27-year-old said: “We’re in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract. Last season I was told that the club’s idea was not to renew it, at least for now, and obviously that was a painful, unpleasant situation.”

When asked if the situation was making him despondent, he replied: “Not that much, because at the end of the day, I still had – and still have – time left at this club, which is what I want most – to stay here.

“The reality is that the manager has now changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club, so I think I’m now in a position where anything can happen. We’ll see what happens in the future. I’ve always said that I’m very happy here, that I really enjoy it, and we’ll see.”

Mac Allister added: “Look at Szoboszlai and Gravenberch. They’re two players who were in the same contractual situation as me, and when I was told that, they renewed their contracts.

“It was more a position taken by the club, and generally that’s how things are done. At the end of the day, as a club you don’t want to lose a lot of money, and you don’t want players leaving on free transfers either.”

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Mac Allister could force the club’s hand with his performances

That the Argentine has spoken out publicly about his contract situation once more gives a strong hint that privately he’s seething at not being offered a new deal in the same way that Szoboszlai and Gravenberch were.

Admittedly Mac Allister’s collapse in form last season may have triggered a reluctance from the club to commit to a contract extension for a player who’ll be 29 when his current terms expire, and he’s a bit older than his aforementioned midfield teammates.

However, the ex-Brighton man has been excellent in the first two months of this campaign, almost as though he’s motivated by a burning desire to earn a new deal at Anfield and show that the hierarchy have been mistaken in their reluctance to tie him down for the long-term.

The 2022 World Cup winner is currently on £180,000 per week at Liverpool, a figure exceeded by 10 of his teammates (Capology), and it could be the case that he’s seeking a higher amount than what the club are prepared to offer him.

Mac Allister could hardly have made his desire for a new contract any clearer. We don’t know exactly why his situation is taking longer to resolve than those of Szoboszlai and Gravenberch, but if he keeps performing on the pitch, then surely it’s just a matter of when and not if he’s offered an extension by the Anfield hierarchy.