Image via The Overlap

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to be active in the January transfer window if ‘a certain type’ of player becomes attainable.

The Reds have made some major mid-season signings in the past, with Virgil van Dijk, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Diaz all joining in the winter months, but they haven’t entered the January market for an immediate new addition since landing Cody Gakpo nearly four years ago.

The window will open in just over six weeks’ time, so speculation over prospective new arrivals will no doubt intensify in the lead-up to New Year’s, and Carragher feels that his former club must be proactive if they spot the right market opportunity.

Carragher urges Liverpool to be active in January

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, the ex-Liverpool defender said: “For me, this season for [Andoni] Iraola is about making sure we’re in a position for next season to really challenge for the title, so I think every transfer window is rightly important.

“The areas on the pitch for Liverpool that still stand out for me – and we’ve got Hugo Ekitike to come back as well, so that’ll fix the back-up for Alexander Isak, or maybe play alongside Isak – is the full-back area.

“If there’s a left-back, they’ve got to go and do it in January. Or a midfield player, a certain type of midfield player. It’s not about what we did with [Jurgen] Klopp, where we’d wait for the summer, because this feels like it’s the here and now.”

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Liverpool must move in January if opportunity strikes

One thing the Reds have proven quite adept at in previous Januarys is making a late surge to snare a mid-season signing, like they did when stealing in for Diaz in 2022 and Gakpo the following winter.

It’s notable that the Dutchman was signed when Julian Ward was Liverpool’s sporting director, and he’s now back in that job title for a second spell, having shown in the past that he’s prepared to pounce for the right opportunity.

Carragher’s reservations about the full-back berths are understandable. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley on the right have been hampered by injury issues, while Kostas Tsimikas hasn’t been able to provide stern competition for Milos Kerkez on the other flank.

LFC won’t enter the January market for the sake of it and won’t be swayed by external opinion, no matter how voluble it might be, but that isn’t to say that they definitely won’t bring in a new signing or two during the winter window.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy could also be swayed by what happens over the coming weeks, and whether they go into the New Year with Andoni Iraola worryingly light in some positions.

Carragher is spot-on about one thing – if there’s a smart deal to be done in January, then Ward must swoop in straight away rather than biding his time for next summer.