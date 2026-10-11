(Video) Ryan Gravenberch had Anfield in raptures with outrageous 14th-minute moment

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch sent Anfield into raptures with an outrageous moment of trickery in Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City today.

The Dutchman came back into the Reds’ starting XI for this fixture after Dominik Szoboszlai was ruled out through injury, with the 24-year-old handed the opportunity to reclaim his place in Andoni Iraola’s preferred line-up.

Our number 38 looked more like his world-class 2024/25 self in the opening quarter-hour this afternoon, initiating attacks from the middle of the park with the exhibition of half-turns which became his trademark in the title-winning season.

Gravenberch lights up Anfield with moment of magic

In the 14th minute of today’s match, Gravenberch set pulses racing among Liverpool fans as he took possession by the right-hand touchline and glided past Elliot Anderson with a majestic first touch, exploiting a gap between the Man City midfielder and Nico O’Reilly.

The Netherlands international surged into the visitors’ half of the pitch and, with Enzo Fernandez closing him down, proceeded to casually nutmeg the 2022 World Cup winner, who lost his balance in vainly trying to atone for what had happened.

That’s more like it from Gravenberch!

It hasn’t been the easiest start to the season for Gravenberch, who’d started just two of Liverpool’s first five Premier League games under Andoni Iraola, but he’s begun this match with the intent of player who’s determined to reclaim his regular starting berth at Anfield.

After the audacious moment which left Fernandez red-faced, Jamie Carragher remarked on co-commentary for Sky Sports that the Dutchman’s performance in the opening quarter-hour was ‘like a throwback to Patrick Vieira’.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst also highlighted the contribution of the Reds’ number 38 by writing that he ‘looks sharp and is breezing through midfield at times’ during the first half.

If Gravenberch is to start every week under Iraola, he’ll need to produce consistent performances rather than just showreel moments, but the manner in which he started such a massive game today should give him a jolt of confidence and stand to him for the rest of this match and our upcoming fixtures.

You can view Gravenberch’s trickery below, taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared via @fedevalvz3 on X: