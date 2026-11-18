(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trey Nyoni has admitted he ‘enjoys’ playing in the six position, but that it’s still a ‘new position’ for him.

The young Englishman has caught the eye with his performances at L4 this term, earning three straight starts across clashes with Arsenal (Premier League), Chelsea (Carabao Cup) and Fenerbahce (Champions League).

However, the teenager’s admission ultimately raises concerns around the midfield department ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool need to invest in midfield in January

It’s reassuring that links to Lamine Camara (who came close to a switch to Chelsea in the summer) have resurfaced ahead of the winter, given ongoing concerns over how Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch fit in an Andoni Iraola side.

While the performances of Alexis Mac Allister and Nyoni have undoubtedly mitigated matters, the truth of the matter is that Liverpool can’t look to rely on the latter of the duo throughout an entire campaign.

The Reds must, and no doubt will, look after the teenager to ensure his excellent development carries on smoothly, but his recent comments are a clear reminder that investment midway through the campaign is a necessity.

“I’ve been playing like a number six. I played there when I was young but, to be honest, it’s a new position for me. I’ve had to learn a lot in a short space of time,” Nyoni told The Inside Scoop (via BBC Sport).

“I enjoy playing like a six because I can get on the ball and always try to play forwards, but I enjoy playing as an eight as well.

“I like to drop in, get the ball and play forward but I’ve had to learn the discipline of being a number six.

“Right now, I don’t really have a preference. As I’m starting out, I enjoy playing both.”

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are not adapting

We have faith that Iraola’s demands will eventually click with Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, but it’s still painful to see how open Liverpool look in the middle of the park when Mac Allister is forced to share space with either of his senior midfield partners. And the less said about a double pivot consisting of the Dutchman and the Hungarian, the better.

Yes, it’s fair to point out that our season is far from spiralling under Iraola — the Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table with only four points standing between them and Fabian Hurzeler’s high-flying Brighton in second.

But it does feel like there is an opportunity for Liverpool to make a modest statement in 2026/27. Not quite title glory, it has to be said, but certainly to stake a claim as “best of the rest” and set a promising foundation for the seasons to come under Iraola.

Adding an additional midfielder (like, cough cough, Lamine Camara, cough cough) to the ranks who can carry out the Basque’s demands would undoubtedly serve that purpose.

Elsewhere, the backline looks in fine shape and the forward line evidently needs time to gel. Give the manager the tools he needs in midfield and this could be an impressive opening campaign for Andoni Iraola.