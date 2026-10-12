What the Ryan Gravenberch sending-off really says about the Premier League

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Peter Schmeichel and a handful of Viaplay pundits called out referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision to award Ryan Gravenberch a second yellow card against Manchester City.

The Dutchman was handed his marching orders in the second half of action against the table-toppers after an innocuous challenge against Jeremy Doku.

The Sky Blues secured a 3-0 victory over their Premier League rivals following the former Bayern star’s dismissal.

Ryan Gravenberch should never have been sent off

Speaking on Viaplay after the Reds’ first league defeat of the 2026/27 season, Schmeichel and Co had this to say:

Peter Schmeichel: “I think that’s really wrong – and that’s a refereeing mistake.”

Freddie Ljungberg: “I think it’s very harsh… Definitely, it’s a free-kick, no question about it. But that does not have to be a second yellow in this fixture… I think that’s very unfair.”

Jaap Stam: “This one, for me, is definitely not a second card.”

Say what you will about Liverpool’s lack of depth – and the distinct possibility that City’s comparative embarrassment of riches would have eventually seen them secure a hard-fought victory at L4 – but we should have been allowed to at least go down with a fight.

Instead, in a fixture carrying an undercurrent of controversy and heat, Kavanagh made the, quite frankly insane, decision to hand the visitors a clear route to victory.

Ironic, really, given that there was an opportunity for Enzo Maresca’s men to have won the tie “fairly”. How typical of City that even when the opportunity presents itself to do things the right way, they’re still given the opportunity to benefit from questionable decision-making.

Kavanagh isn’t bent… but the Premier League should know better

Blame Pro Ref (formerly PGMOL), blame the overarching institution in the Premier League, blame whomever… but a referee hailing from Greater Manchester shouldn’t be allowed to officiate a game involving a Manchester club.

Given the context of the City verdict, Kavanagh cannot be caught holding a whistle within a 32-mile radius of Anfield. It’s absolutely obscene that neither Pro Ref, the Premier League, nor, indeed, the referee himself, opts not to protect the Englishman and recuse him from the fixture.

By no means are we accusing the 41-year-old of being ‘bent’ or ‘bought’. But the decision to banish Ryan Gravenberch from the pitch, for a challenge that really could have been overlooked, will now attract further suspicion at a time when City are already under the microscope for their illicit activity.

There was no need, in amongst all of this, to add fuel to the fire by sticking with the appointment of a referee from Greater Manchester. And given this weapons-grade naivety, it’s far from surprising that the Premier League has found itself in this mess to begin with.

The Premier League’s decision-makers have a lot of work to do to prove – and not just to Liverpool fans – that they’re capable of competent decision-making.