Liverpool team news v Man City: Lewis Koumas comes in to start, Szoboszlai a late absentee

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Following the extended international break, Liverpool resume their season this afternoon with a seismic Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

For both teams, it’s a first match since the Etihad Stadium outfit were found guilty of 114 breaches of the English top flight’s financial regulations, thus adding even more bite to what was already set to be a fevered fixture.

Andoni Iraola’s side are unbeaten in all competitions so far this term, but they come up against a team with a 100% record in the division, so something will have to give by 6:30 this evening.

Liverpool will be without Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak this afternoon after both forwards picked up injuries while on international duty, so that’ll necessitate a reshuffle of the Reds’ attack.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool starting XI to face Man City

Iraola has made three enforced changes in personnel from Liverpool’s most recent fixture, the 1-0 win away to his former club Bournemouth three weeks ago.

Alisson Becker continues between the sticks, and the back four of Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez is unchanged.

Alexis Mac Allister keeps his place in midfield, but Dominik Szoboszlai has been ruled out at short notice, so Ryan Gravenberch comes in to partner the Argentine.

Victor Munoz replaces Gakpo on one flank, with Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola starting once more. The headline news in attack, though, is a first Premier League start for Lewis Koumas as a reward for his impressive cameos in recent weeks.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: