Chris Sutton gives Liverpool v Brighton prediction as he backs 6-month sequence to continue

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton is predicting one unenviable Liverpool sequence to continue when they host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Incredibly, the fixture will mark six months to the day that the Reds last won a top-flight match at Anfield (3-1 v Crystal Palace), with five subsequent league games in L4 ending in either a draw or a loss dating back to the final month of last season.

This weekend Andoni Iraola’s side come up against a Seagulls outfit who couldn’t be in better form, winning their last four Premier League matches by a combined scoreline of 15-0, including a three-goal thrashing of champions Arsenal.

Sutton makes Liverpool v Brighton prediction

Liverpool beat Brighton twice at Anfield last term, but Sutton believes the visitors will extend their winning run in the division and extend the Red’s wait for a home win in the league.

In his weekly Premier League predictions piece for BBC Sport, the former Chelsea striker wrote: ‘Liverpool have an extra 48 hours to prepare for this game – they played Villarreal at home on Tuesday, while Brighton are away in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

‘I don’t think it will make any difference, though, because the way that the Seagulls play, I am expecting them to go to Anfield and win.

‘This has the makings of a great game but, while Liverpool have had a couple of good results, I am still not convinced by them. Andoni Iraola’s side are a work in progress with a tendency to empty their midfield and that means Brighton can hurt them.’

Sutton has gone for the Seagulls to come away with a 3-1 victory.

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Liverpool’s home record v Brighton has been good

Away wins have been very rare in recent meeting between these two teams – in 11 league and cup clashes since the start of 2022/23, only once has the visiting side emerged triumphant, so at least that’s one good omen for Liverpool.

The Reds have quietly been building momentum under Iraola, winning seven of their last nine games in all competitions, but victory over a red-hot Brighton would probably be their best result of the season so far.

The hosts would have to achieve it without several first-team regulars including Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike. Also, it remains to be seen whether Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola will be fit to feature, although the latter underwent an individual recovery session on Thursday.

Liverpool’s defence has looked brittle of late, with 10 goals conceded in their last four matches, and the Seagulls are the highest scorers in the Premier League at present with 23 already in this campaign (the Reds have only nine).

Sutton is right about Brighton’s capacity to do damage if the home side aren’t on it from the start, but Iraola’s side have plenty of quality in their own ranks and are good enough to take down any opposition when at their best and end their six-month wait for a top-flight win at Anfield.