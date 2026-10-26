(Video) Two Ronald Araujo moments at Anfield on Sunday show why he’s adored by Liverpool fans

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

If Liverpool’s win over Villarreal last week was Rio Ngumoha’s night, then the 2-0 victory against Brighton on Sunday was the Ronald Araujo show.

The Uruguayan has swiftly endeared himself to Kopites for his all-action performances, and he further strengthened his bond with supporters by leaping into the Anfield Road Stand to celebrate his equaliser against the LaLiga side six days ago.

His wholehearted and composed displays have already led to some pundits reversing their negative opinions of him when he joined on loan from Barcelona in August, and his reputation as a fans’ favourite was embellished by two moments in particular yesterday.

Araujo brilliance summed up by two moments

Liverpool were two goals to the good by the 21st minute on Sunday, but Brighton began to worry the home side towards the end of the first half.

At one point, Maxim De Cuyper attempted to dribble past Araujo when the defender was lying down on the ground, but the Uruguay international nudged the ball away from the Seagulls player with his head whilst on the turf in an attempt to clear the danger.

Then, with 10 minutes of normal time remaining and the visitors applying sustained pressure in the hope of triggering a late comeback, Malick Yalcouye was charging along the left flank until being stopped in his tracks by a thundering challenge from the Reds’ number 33, who got to the ball as the Brighton substitute jumped to avoid him.

My type of defender. My type of player. Ronald Araujo doesn't take any prisonerspic.twitter.com/BVBvvqivui — Goaldata – Liverpool Zone (@LiverpoolZNE) October 25, 2026

Araujo is already idolised at Anfield

Araujo’s name booming around Anfield after that 81st-minute challenge told you everything about the esteem in which he’s already held by Liverpool fans after just 12 appearances for the club.

The Uruguayan feels like a throwback to a different era when defenders were preoccupied by doing their job by any means necessary rather than trying to look neat and tidy, although it’d be disingenuous to label him a mere flat-track bully.

The 27-year-old is also a very good footballer – he wouldn’t have played for Barcelona and Liverpool if he weren’t – and while other right-backs might have a greater attacking instinct, his presence unquestionably makes the back four stronger.

Araujo was throwing himself into challenges yesterday as though the loss of a clean sheet would be a major personal affront, and the prevailing opinion among many Reds supporters is that the club should waste no time in trying to convert his loan move into a permanent transfer.

If it felt as though there was a disconnect between players and fans towards the end of last season, then the Uruguay colossus has done plenty to re-establish that crucial sense of harmony between those on the pitch and in the stands.