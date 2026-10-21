(Video) Liverpool fans will go wild over close-up footage of Ronald Araujo goal celebrations

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and @Davolaar on X

The old mantra of ‘never fall in love with a loan player’ is proving very hard for Liverpool fans to follow in the case of Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender – still technically a Barcelona player – is spending the season with the Reds and has quickly endeared himself to the Anfield faithful with his ebullient demeanour and wholly committed performances.

He was substituted at half-time in the 4-3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night, with Andoni Iraola attributing it to a tactical reshuffle rather than an injury, but not before scoring his team’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Araujo goal celebration captured with fan footage

Araujo ghosted in behind the visitors’ defence to get on the end of a Rio Ngmuoha cross and steer a header into the net, with Sergi Cardona paying the price for letting the ball bounce rather than dealing with the danger.

The Liverpool defender’s instant reaction was to leap into the crowd at the front of the Anfield Road Stand, and he was duly mobbed by exultant supporters in a moment which further enhanced his popularity with Kopites.

Close-up footage of the goal celebrations shows just how many fans ran to the 27-year-old to salute him over the equaliser, in a viral clip that Reds everywhere will adore.

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Will Araujo sign for Liverpool permanently?

While Araujo’s performance last night was among his poorer ones for Liverpool so far, the close bond that he’s formed with supporters was underlined by the communal celebration for his equaliser.

The Uruguayan told the media earlier this week that he’s quickly grown a strong affection for life on Merseyside, although he was non-committal when asked about the probability of his loan move becoming permanent.

There’s still more than enough time for the necessary behind-the-scenes discussion to happen in that regard, but what we can say with certainty is that the Reds would likely be in much worse pace this season if they didn’t have the 27-year-old.

His ability to cover at right-back has been massively important due to the long-term injury to Conor Bradley and the less than convincing form of the now-incapacitated Jeremie Frimpong.

If Araujo does join Liverpool permanently over the next few months, Kopites are sure to be every bit as thrilled as they were with his equaliser last night.

You can view the fan footage of Araujo celebrating with supporters below, via @Davolaar on X: