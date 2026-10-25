Liverpool will trigger Ronald Araujo clause on one condition – report

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Ronald Araujo’s loan spell at Liverpool could yet become permanent.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that the Reds are willing to trigger the centre-back’s £47m purchase option should his current performance levels remain consistent.

Ronald Araujo has been a key player for Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool

There’s no escaping the fact that the Uruguayan defender has been a tremendous addition to the starting XI this summer.

The former Barcelona skipper has been ever-present for Liverpool in the 2026/27 season, racking up 405 minutes from a possible 630 in the Premier League and additionally starting every Champions League fixture.

Yes, one gets the sense that the lack of a suitable right-back at the club has almost certainly been beneficial for Araujo’s minutes. But we’d be remiss not to emphasise that the quality of our loan addition’s performances at right-back has been key in ensuring defensive stability.

It may be early days, but it seems Liverpool have struck gold on a positionally versatile, elite centre-back, who also goes some way to plugging the gap in experience that arose in the summer following the departure of key figures like Andy Robertson and Mo Salah.

At £47m, Liverpool will not find better value for money

We’ve all borne witness to the crazy fees that were being dished out left, right and centre for top talents in the summer. Heck, even for what some may reasonably describe as more “average” talents on the market.

Simply put: you’re not going to find better value for money, even should the market miraculously stabilise in the coming months, than £47m for Ronald Araujo.

There’s still some debate, of course, about who exactly holds the keys when it comes to making this transfer happen. The player himself will rightly have something to say on this matter, although he’s already shown clear signs of enjoying life at Anfield. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will reportedly have the final say on the potential transfer, but the La Liga giants have already committed to Pau Cubarsi at the heart of their backline, and Gerard Martin has also been a key pillar.

There’s an argument to be made that an Araujo in this form, in this headspace, is considerably superior to his Spanish counterpart. But Barcelona may simply view the 27-year-old’s reintroduction into the side as now being too problematic at a time when the Catalan outfit has a settled backline.