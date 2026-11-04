Liverpool team news v Fenerbahce: Iraola shuffles the pack with 5 changes, Isak and Wirtz benched

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool put their 100% record in the Champions League on the line this evening as they take on Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

It’s a third visit to the city in just over 13 months for the Reds, having played (and lost to) Galatasaray twice in Turkiye last season, and there’ll be a familiar face in the opposition dugout as Dirk Kuyt takes charge of the home side.

Andoni Iraola welcomed back Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz from injury in the weekend defeat to Arsenal, but the visitors will be without Ryan Gravenberch as he misses out due to a heel issue.

This is the penultimate assignment of a hectic nine-match fixture sequence for Liverpool in between the two international windows, and the burning question is to what extent the head coach has rotated just three days on from losing to the Gunners.

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Liverpool starting XI to face Fenerbahce

Iraola has made five changes from the starting XI which lost to Arsenal on Sunday.

Alisson Becker continues in goal behind the familiar centre-back pairing of Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk, although both full-backs are changed as Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas come in to start, with Ronald Araujo and Milos Kerkez dropping to the bench.

Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister keep their places in midfield, and a reshuffle of the attacking unit sees Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all come into the starting XI. Bradley Barcola is set to lead the line, with Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz all among the substitutes.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: