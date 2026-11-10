Andy Robertson was left with a ‘headache’ after two Liverpool games last season that he ‘hated’

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has said that there were two Liverpool matches in particular last season that he ‘hated’, having been left with a ‘headache’ after both.

The Reds were beaten twice by Galatasaray in the 2025/26 Champions League, with a pair of 1-0 defeats at RAMS Park in the league phase in September and the round of 16 first leg in March (Arne Slot’s team won the return fixture 4-0 a week later).

Both matches were almost clones of one another, with the Merseysiders conceding an early goal and being unable to restore parity after putting in a subdued performance.

Robertson ‘hated’ the visits to RAMS Park

Now of Tottenham Hotspur, Robertson reflected on the two visits to Istanbul last season and how he was left with a migraine from the incessant intimidation from the natives.

The Scottish left-back said (via Fanatik): “I hated playing against Galatasaray last season. The Galatasaray away game was terrible. They booed non-stop throughout the entire match. Believe me, you leave the match with a headache.”

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Liverpool’s Istanbul experiences have been chastening

The city of Istanbul has left an indelible mark in Liverpool’s European history from the epic 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan, but recent visits to the Turkish capital have been bruising.

The Reds twice relinquished a lead to lose 3-2 away to Fenerbahce last week, and the two trips to play Galatasaray last season were galling, to say the least.

Pat Nevin justifiably claimed that the 1-0 league phase defeat ‘could have been worse‘ given the nature of our defending that night, and John Aldridge described the repeat of that scoreline in the knockout phase eight months ago as a ‘horrible watch‘.

Slot had warned about the febrile atmosphere of RAMS Park prior to the latter fixture, remarking: “Sometimes you wonder if this could be done by human people”, and for a player of Robertson’s character and experience to be so rattled by the intensity of the home support is quite telling.

With Galatasaray currently 18th in the league phase standings, it’s not inconceivable that they and Liverpool could meet at some point in the knockout rounds yet again next spring, but we’d imagine that the Reds have had their fill of visits to Istanbul after the past 14 months.