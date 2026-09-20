(Video) Mo Salah puts Galatasaray to the sword with devastating hat-trick as Fabinho also shines

Images via Ahmad Mora/Getty Images and beIN SPORTS Turkiye

Mo Salah is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down as he continued his excellent start to life with Trazbonspor over the weekend.

The former Liverpool legend – who was given a raucous welcome to his new club in early August – was the star of the show as his side thrashed champions and leaders Galatasaray 4-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Salah nets a treble against Galatasaray

It took the Egyptian just four minutes to open the scoring at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex, getting in behind the visitors’ defence on the counterattack and running nearly half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball past Ugurcan Cakir.

Salah turned provider for Noah Saviolo to double Trazbonspor’s lead on 39 minutes before adding his second on the cusp of half-time when Francolino Dju teed him up to roll the ball into the away side’s net.

The 34-year-old completed his hat-trick with 10 minutes of normal time remaining as Galatasaray were again picked off on the counter, his surging run from his own half of the pitch before finishing coolly past Cakir a throwback to his Liverpool pomp.

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Salah wasn’t the only ex-Liverpool star to impress

The Egypt winger is now on seven goals in eight games for his new club and already has as many league goals this season as he managed in the whole of 2025/26, albeit against a generally lower calibre of opposition.

It’s the second occasion in six months that he’s found the net in a 4-0 drubbing of Galatasaray, having done likewise when Liverpool smashed the Istanbul outfit in the Champions League in March.

Salah will inevitably and rightly grab the headlines but he wasn’t the only former Reds player to impress for Trabzonspor on Saturday – Fabinho also shone for Thomas Reis’ side, as evidenced by the figures below from Sofascore.

Passes completed 42/48 (88% success) Dribble success 100% Duels won 8/11 Tackles 5 Interceptions 2 Clearances 2

Seeing the former Anfield duo thrive in Turkiye may have some LFC fans pining wistfully to still have the duo on Merseyside, and both would be assured of a rapturous welcome whenever they’re back in L4.

We’re happy to see them both excelling for their current club, and hopefuly their successors in Red will have an equally enjoyable afternoon at Bournemouth today!

You can view Salah’s three goals against Galatasaray below, via beIN SPORTS Turkiye on YouTube: