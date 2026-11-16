“Don’t talk about it” – Liverpool star criticised for ‘stupid’ decision on international duty

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has been criticised for making a ‘stupid’ decision while representing his country during the international window.

Andoni Iraola was unsure whether Dominik Szoboszlai would partake in Hungary’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Georgia and Northern Ireland after the midfielder sprained his knee in the Reds’ 3-1 win at Crystal Palace the weekend before last.

The 26-year-old did end up playing the entirety of his country’s 2-0 victory in Tbilisi on Saturday, although he admitted post-match that he felt a twinge during the warm-up and was close to pulling out before opting to play.

Szoboszlai criticised for ‘stupid’ decision

Liverpool-focused journalist David Lynch was critical of the midfielder for playing through the pain barrier to the potential detriment of his club, albeit with an acknowledgement that the Reds’ number 8 would feel duty-bound to represent his nation.

The reporter said on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast: “I think there’s no other way to describe this than stupid, really. He could have been a little bit smarter in terms of either not playing the game or, if you’re going to play through the pain in that way, maybe don’t talk about it.

“I don’t think Liverpool supporters are going to like it that you’re prioritising to such a degree. Playing for your country is a massive honour, and particularly when you are the captain, I absolutely understand that. I don’t want to play that down at all.”

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Liverpool fans won’t have liked Szoboszlai’s actions

This is a classic case of multiple parties having their own vested interests at heart. Hungary were obviously pushing for Szoboszlai to play, and he understandably wanted to come through for his country, whereas anyone of an LFC persuasion would much rather he sat it out.

If the midfielder comes through the match against Northern Ireland tomorrow night and is operating at (or close to) 100% for the Reds’ showdown against Manchester United next Sunday, then he’ll feel vindicated in his stance to continue playing.

However, by admitting that he wasn’t fully fit on Saturday, he’s left himself open to condemnation from Liverpool fans (and reporters, in Lynch’s case) who are justifiably asking why he took the risk of potentially aggravating an existing injury and curtailing his involvement for the club which employs him.

That sense of concern is heightened by Iraola’s team entering a frantic period of 11 matches in 40 days to end this calendar year, plus two more in the first five days of 2027. We can’t afford for Szoboszlai to be out of action amid that thankless fixture schedule.

We get that he didn’t want to let his country down unless he was completely unable to play, but he’s now placed added pressure on himself to be available over the coming weeks for Liverpool, and to deliver the kind of consistently top-class performances that he produced last season.