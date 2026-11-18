(Photos by David Balogh and Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has defended his usage of Dominik Szoboszlai during this international window.

The Liverpool midfielder sprained his knee during the Reds’ 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace the weekend before last and admitted that he nearly pulled out of his country’s win over Georgia six days later.

His choice to represent his nation was condemned by some reporters back on Merseyside, amid fears of aggravating the injury and compromising his involvement for his club over the coming weeks as the fixtures come thick and fast for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Rossi defiant over his use of Szoboszlai

Rossi was defiant when quizzed about Szoboszlai ahead of Hungary’s match against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

He told reporters (via Origo Sport): “Did you see any problems with Dominik in the Georgia game? Because I didn’t see any. He played like he usually does, so there are no problems from our side. He says he’s ready, he’s available, so he’ll play.”

The Hungary boss was true to his word, as the Liverpool star played the entirety of the Northern Ireland game, thankfully seeming to come through it without any adverse effects.

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Liverpool will just be glad to have Szoboszlai back

We can understand Szoboszlai wanting to represent his country, especially in his role as captain, but those who pay his wages at Anfield mightn’t have been overly impressed with his decision to play on despite knowing prior to the Georgia match that he wasn’t operating at 100%.

That Liverpool don’t play until Sunday at 4:30pm gives the 26-year-old that bit of additional time to manage his fitness carefully so that he’s in prime condition for the game against Manchester United.

Whether or not the midfielder will start that match is debatable. The in-form Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz will likely have two of the three midfield berths nailed down, and the excellent displays of Trey Nyoni have made it difficult to omit him from the XI.

Also, if Iraola feels that Szoboszlai isn’t fully fit by Sunday, he probably won’t take the risk of throwing our number 8 back into the starting line-up, instead keeping him in reserve should he be needed off the bench.

Hopefully the influential Hungarian won’t suffer any further complications over the next four days, and everyone associated with Liverpool will surely be glad that the international window is out of the way, with the next one not upon us until late March 2027.