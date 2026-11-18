(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has been praised for his ‘brilliant’ performance for his country on Tuesday night.

Hungary’s two UEFA Nations League matches over the past week have been overshadowed by the fallout from Dominik Szoboszlai admitting that he played through the pain barrier for his country, a decision which hasn’t gone down well among some on Merseyside.

His club and international teammate Milos Kerkez was also in action for Marco Rossi’s side at home to Northern Ireland last night, and the 23-year-old’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed among the media.

Kerkez praised for Hungary performance

Hungarian football writer Bence Bocsak took to X shortly after the final whistle in Budapest, where the match finished in a 1-1 draw, to praise the Liverpool left-back’s performance.

He posted: ‘Milos Kerkez was brilliant for Hungary tonight. The Liverpool man created the most chances in the game (4) and won the most tackles (2). Also won 6/7 duels and made 10 passes into the final third – the most on the pitch.’

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That’s the Kerkez we want to see consistently for Liverpool

While there was frustration for Kerkez and Szoboszlai over the result, which saw the Magyars miss their shot at automatic promotion to League A and instead face a two-legged play-off next March, the Liverpool defender can be especially pleased with his own contribution on Tuesday.

The figures below from Sofascore – some of which were also cited by Bocsak – illustrate the combative and creative attributes that the 23-year-old showed for Hungary last night.

Passes completed 66/70 (94% success) Duels won 6/7 Key passes 4 Clearances 3 Accurate crosses 3 Dribbles completed 2 Tackles 2 ‘Big chances’ created 1

Kerkez has started the bulk of our Premier League matches so far this season, even if at times he can still be overly impetuous to the extent that, after an accidental collision with Florian Wirtz against Bournemouth in September, Jamie Carragher described him as ‘a bit mad’.

However, he should take heart from his strong outing for his country, and Liverpool will need him to be even more assured and influential when Manchester United come to Anfield on Sunday.

It’d be the perfect occasion for our number 6 to deliver a statement performance and show that he can mature into being an integral presence in Andoni Iraola’s project on Merseyside.