(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s now coming up to six months since Arne Slot was relieved of his duties as Liverpool head coach after two years in the role.

The Dutchman had the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout but delivered a surprise (and emphatic) Premier League title triumph in his first season in charge before the Reds’ fortunes nosedived dramatically last term.

The 48-year-old just about managed to achieve Champions League qualification in May, but the extent of the decline from 12 months previously made his position untenable, and he was dismissed to make way for Andoni Iraola.

What has Slot been getting up to since leaving Liverpool?

In his latest Liverpool Confidential feature for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele addressed the question of what Slot has been getting up to since his exit from Anfield, with the journalist ‘often asked’ about the Dutch tactician’s more recent endeavours.

He outlined that the former Reds boss has been ‘biding his time and enjoying holidays with loved ones’, including multiple trips to Ibiza and taking in football matches in Argentina and Brazil with his son Joep, along with attending games in his native Netherlands.

The 48-year-old turned down the chance to coach his country after the World Cup, as well as potentially ‘lucrative gig’ in Saudi Arabia. He also declined approaches from a few clubs in the summer, including AC Milan, who now have ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim in charge.

Steele concluded that Slot is ‘waiting for the right opportunity’ to get back into the dugout and doesn’t believe that his ‘stock has fallen’ as much as some of his peers who’ve been sacked by other high-profile Premier League clubs.

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Slot seems confident of getting another job after Liverpool

The Dutchman’s Liverpool tenure may have ended on a low ebb, and the prevailing sentiment in May was that the time was right for a change, but it’d be wrong to describe his two-year spell at Anfield as a failure.

He vastly exceeded expectations by winning the Premier League at the first attempt, and while last season was undoubtedly a massive underachievement results-wise, it must be viewed in the context of Slot and the squad trying to navigate the horrendous grief of Diogo Jota’s tragic death.

That the 48-year-old has turned down job approaches in order to hold out for the ‘right opportunity’ indicates his confidence that he’ll get back on board the managerial carousel sooner rather than later, and that his reputation hasn’t been overly tarnished by the disappointment of 2025/26.

Most Liverpool fans would also acknowledge that Slot carried himself with tremendous dignity throughout his time with us, striking the perfect tone with his farewell message to supporters after his sacking and – most importantly – handling the loss of Jota with commendable grace.

It’s nice to hear that the Dutchman has been enjoying his time with family since departing Merseyside, and it wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest if he were to be back in the technical area with a new club over the next few months.

Wherever his career might take him from here, we wish him the best in his future endeavours.