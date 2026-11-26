(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has shared an update on the injury sustained by Victor Munoz in Liverpool’s win over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The only blemish on a terrific result for the Reds in Belgium was the sight of the Spanish winger hobbling off towards the end of the first half, appearing to hurt his knee when overstretching to try and keep the ball after a surging run into the hosts’ penalty area.

A stretcher had been readied for the 23-year-old, but he was at least able to pick himself up off the ground and leave the pitch flanked by medical staff.

Iraola shares ‘optimistic’ injury update on Munoz

Speaking to reporters after the match, Iraola gave an update on Munoz’s injury, with Liverpool’s number 23 due to go for an assessment to verify the seriousness of the issue.

The Reds’ head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “It is the worst part of the game, definitely. He was in a lot of pain when he left the pitch. He was a lot more positive when the game had finished.

“It has been a knock on the knee, so now we have to assess him. Then if he presents well tomorrow and it’s just this knock… but obviously it’s very early to tell if there is something more than the knock.

“In the moment it was very, very painful. After the game, I talked to him and he was a little bit more optimistic.”

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Fingers crossed for good news on Munoz

The initial signs from Munoz certainly weren’t good, with the winger on the ground for a few minutes before managing to pick himself up, but this update from Iraola at least paints a slightly better picture for now.

We still have to wait for the outcome of the assessment that he’s due to undergo today before we know how severe the injury is, and how long he’s expected to be out of action.

We can only hope that it isn’t a serious setback for the 23-year-old, who’s looked bright and effervescent in his performances for Liverpool so far and was rewarded with a rare start last night before the unfortunate body blow.

Munoz had been playing well in Brugge, too, with Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle noting how the Spaniard offered a ‘real threat with his pace and a regular outlet down the right’ until he was forced off in the 42nd minute.

Fingers crossed for good news on the winger once the medical assessment is completed.