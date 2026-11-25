(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury concern in the first half of their Champions League fixture against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Reds got off to a strong start at the Jan Breydel Stadium as they pounced on a loose pass by Yann Sommer to take the lead through a close-range finish from Alexander Isak.

However, Andoni Iraola was left wincing in the technical area when, shortly before half-time, Victor Munoz went to ground and stayed there after a surging run into the hosts’ penalty area was abruptly halted.

It quickly became clear that the Liverpool winger was in pain, and a stretcher was readied before the Spaniard got to his feet and was able to limp off, with Rio Ngumoha coming on in his place (Sky Sports).

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Liverpool dealt big blow with injury to Munoz

The sight of Munoz standing up and walking (gingerly) off the pitch came as a relief, but to lose the 23-year-old in such innocuous circumstances represents a big body blow to Liverpool.

The summer signing from Osasuna has had to rely mostly on substitute appearances so far in his Reds career, but he was handed a start by Iraola tonight off the back of his fine showing off the bench against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Spanish winger rounded off the scoring in that match and had Club Brugge terrified with some mazy, proactive dribbling before that unfortunate injury setback when he overstretched to try and get to the ball.

It remains to be seen just how seriously Munoz has been hurt and whether he’ll face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but we can only keep our fingers crossed that it isn’t as bad as what it initially seemed.

Iraola might be able to provide us with an update after full-time, even if it’d only be a preliminary indication.