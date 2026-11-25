(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool lost their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with defeat at Fenerbahce three weeks ago, and they’ll be aiming to bounce back tonight with victory away to Club Brugge.

For Reds fans of a certain vintage, the Belgian outfit will evoke happy memories of the triumphant 1976 UEFA Cup final and 1978 European Cup final, with this being the first meeting since the latter success at Wembley.

Andoni Iraola’s satisfaction at Sunday’s 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United has been tempered by ongoing injuries to Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, with no return date set for the midfielder as he continues to struggle with a heel problem.

The Liverpool head coach spoke of how he ‘enjoyed analysing’ Club Brugge, who go into this game level on points and goal difference with the Reds and have a red-hot striker in Nicolo Tresoldi, who’s already netted 16 times this season (including a hat-trick against Inter Milan).

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Liverpool starting XI to face Club Brugge

Iraola has made three changes from the starting XI which thumped Man United on Sunday.

Alisson Becker continues between the sticks, and there’s one change to the defence. It’s a surprising one, too, with Virgil van Dijk omitted from the line-up to allow for the reintroduction of Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.

Ronald Araujo duly shuffles across to centre-back to partner Jeremy Jacquet, with Milos Kerkez on the left.

One alteration in midfield sees Trey Nyoni come in for Alexis Mac Allister, with the teenager lining up next to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The third and final change to the starting XI sees Victor Munoz replace Rio Ngumoha in attack, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak all keeping their places.

The trio who are cut from the line-up are all on the substitutes’ bench, which also includes a mixture of youth (Jayden Danns, James McConnell, Lewis Koumas, Luke Chambers) and experience (Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Freddie Woodman).

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: