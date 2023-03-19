Important Liverpool figure ‘agrees deal’ with new club ahead of summer departure – report

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has agreed a deal to join Ajax in the summer, that’s according to The Mirror (via Rousing The Kop).

The 41-year-old, who surprisingly announced back in November that he’d be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, was expected to take a break before seeking a new role but after holding positive talks with Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar he clearly feels that a move to the Netherlands is right for him.

The 41-year-old only replaced Michael Edwards in the role of overseeing transfers for the Reds at the beginning of the campaign but has already built a decent reputation having already helped complete deals for Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

READ MORE: ‘Monster’ Liverpool star ‘put up for sale’ ahead of summer transfer window – report

After Erik ten Hag left Ajax to join Manchester United last year, the Amsterdam-based outfit are keen to rebuild their squad and scouting department to ensure they continue producing top quality players.

Ward has strong contacts in South America as well as in Portugal where he has experience of scouting for the Merseysiders and he will look to utilise those contacts when he begins his role at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on July 1.

His departure after such a short period of time will of course have came as a huge surprise to Liverpool’s hierarchy and the search for his replacement is currently ongoing.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!