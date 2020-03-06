(Video) Ox calls Milner an ‘animal’ as veteran totally dominates training drill

James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are different, but brilliant characters for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The former is our oldest star and has been playing Premier League football for almost twenty years. His commitment is basically unrivalled and he sets an example to others with his work-rate and mentality towards matches and training sessions.

Ox is hilarious, makes everyone laugh and provides a running commentary on goings on at training.

And in the video below, you’ll see them both living up to their reputations – as Milner shows his unwavering dedication to practice and Ox winds up his team-mates about it!

Enjoy!