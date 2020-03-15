(Video) Alisson kick-starts #SafeHands challenge to combat COVID-19

Alisson and his wife shared videos online of them thoroughly washing their hands, as a way to raise awareness of the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and how to help prevent the spread.

The #SafeHands challenge – a fitting name for the Brazilian stopper – is simple enough. Just share a video of yourself washing your hands and challenge three other people.

Ali asked Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen, PSG stalwart Thiago Silva and Brazilian footballer Filipe Luis to take part next.

I can’t see this challenge catching on too well, but as long as the celebrities do their bit it’ll reach the intended audience and serve its purpose.

Take a watch of the videos below: